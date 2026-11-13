Bangkok has a strong Japanese fine-dining scene, with intimate omakase counters, traditional Edomae sushi, and seasonal kaiseki menus. Many restaurants focus on seafood sourced from Japan, while others bring together several Japanese cooking techniques in a single tasting menu. The best japanese restaurants in Bangkok offer a range of experiences for discerning diners, from focused sushi counters to refined hotel dining rooms.

For business travelers, these venues provide an intimate setting for client dinners, while solo diners can enjoy the personal rhythm of omakase, where the chef selects and serves each course. Whether you are looking for traditional nigiri, a multi-course kaiseki meal, or a contemporary tasting menu, the top japanese restaurants in Bangkok offer several distinct ways to explore Japanese cuisine at a high level. The following ten addresses are worth considering for a special meal in the Thai capital.

Sushi Saito Bangkok — Edomae Sushi by the Chao Phraya

Cuisine: Edomae sushi and omakase

Neighborhood: Charoen Krung / Riverside

Price Range: Confirm the current menu when booking

Best For: Special occasions, business dinners, sushi enthusiasts

Located within Four Seasons Private Residences Bangkok at 300 Charoen Krung Road, Sushi Saito offers an intimate setting for Japanese sushi dining. The focus is on the counter experience, where guests can observe the chef’s technique and enjoy a carefully paced succession of courses.

The menu centers on Edomae sushi, a tradition that emphasizes precise preparation, seasoning, and the natural qualities of seafood. Ingredients sourced from Japan and the attention given to each piece make this a compelling choice for diners who value craftsmanship over elaborate presentation. For those researching the best japanese restaurants in Bangkok, Sushi Saito is an option to consider for a dedicated sushi experience.

Pro Tip: Reserve in advance and confirm the available seating times and current omakase menu directly with the restaurant.

Sushi Masato — Omakase in Sukhumvit 31

Cuisine: Traditional Edomae sushi and omakase

Neighborhood: Sukhumvit 31

Price Range: Omakase ฿4,000++; Premium Omakase ฿6,000++ at the main restaurant

Best For: Intimate dinners, solo travelers, omakase enthusiasts

Sushi Masato occupies a townhouse on Soi Sukhumvit 31 and is known for its chef-led sushi experience. The main counter serves traditional Edomae-style omakase, while Raw Bar Masato offers a separate counter experience with its own chefs and menu.

Seasonal seafood and carefully prepared rice are central to the restaurant’s approach. The two omakase tiers at the main restaurant differ in their selection of ingredients, with the premium course potentially including items such as sea urchin, abalone, and seasonal crab. Among the good japanese restaurants in Bangkok for diners who prefer a personal, chef-led meal, Sushi Masato stands out for its focused approach to sushi.

Pro Tip: The main restaurant and Raw Bar Masato are distinct experiences. Check the official booking details to choose the counter and menu you want.

Ginza Sushi Ichi — Traditional Sushi at Gaysorn Centre

Cuisine: Ginza-style Edomae sushi and omakase

Neighborhood: Ratchaprasong / Pathum Wan

Price Range: Check the current lunch and dinner menus

Best For: Business dinners, traditional sushi, central Bangkok dining

Ginza Sushi Ichi is located on the third floor of Gaysorn Centre, placing it within easy reach of Bangkok’s central shopping and business district. The restaurant follows the traditional sushi-counter format, with a focus on seasonal seafood and the techniques associated with Edomae preparation.

The omakase experience offers a structured progression of dishes selected by the chef. For diners who appreciate a traditional approach to Japanese sushi, the emphasis on ingredients, seasoning, and precise preparation makes this one of the top japanese restaurants in Bangkok to consider for a business lunch or an evening in the city center.

Pro Tip: Lunch and dinner have separate service times. Check the current menus before booking, especially if you are choosing the restaurant for a business meal.

Sushi Saryu — An Intimate Omakase Counter in Sathorn

Cuisine: Edomae sushi and omakase

Neighborhood: North Sathorn

Price Range: Confirm the current course price directly

Best For: Private celebrations, sushi connoisseurs, small-group dining

Sushi Saryu is located in the Kronos Sathorn building at 46 North Sathorn Road. With a counter seating around six guests per session, it offers a compact setting where the chef’s work is central to the meal.

Chef Seiji Sudo’s menu draws on Edomae sushi techniques and seasonal seafood. The limited seating makes the experience feel personal, while the sequence of courses allows diners to focus on the differences in texture, flavor, and preparation from one piece to the next. For visitors comparing the best japanese restaurants in Bangkok, Sushi Saryu is particularly relevant if an intimate counter is more appealing than a large dining room.

Pro Tip: Because counter seating is limited, check availability before settling on a date. Share any dietary restrictions when making the reservation.

Nikaku Bangkok — Kyushu-Inspired Sushi at W Bangkok

Cuisine: Edomae sushi with a Kyushu focus

Neighborhood: Sathorn / Chong Nonsi

Price Range: Check the current menu and course options

Best For: Regional Japanese cuisine, special dinners, seafood enthusiasts

Located on the ground floor of W Bangkok at 106 North Sathorn Road, Nikaku brings a regional perspective to the city’s omakase scene. Its culinary identity is connected to Kyushu and the Kanmon area, with seafood sourcing and regional ingredients playing an important role.

The restaurant offers several tasting-menu options, giving diners a choice between a shorter introduction and a more extended omakase experience. This regional emphasis makes Nikaku a useful addition to a list of good japanese restaurants in Bangkok for diners interested in how seafood, local traditions, and the chef’s selection shape a Japanese tasting menu.

Pro Tip: Compare the available courses and service times before booking. Ask the restaurant which seasonal seafood is featured in the current menu.

Yamazato — Seasonal Kaiseki at The Okura Prestige

Cuisine: Kaiseki, sushi, and teppanyaki

Neighborhood: Wireless Road / Ploenchit

Price Range: Varies by menu; check the current offerings

Best For: Formal dinners, family occasions, traditional Japanese cuisine

Yamazato at The Okura Prestige Bangkok offers a broader view of Japanese fine dining than a dedicated sushi counter. Its menu includes seasonal kaiseki, à la carte dishes, and separate sushi and teppanyaki experiences. Private dining rooms are also available.

Kaiseki is built around seasonality, balance, and the relationship between ingredients, cooking methods, and presentation. At Yamazato, diners can choose a multi-course meal or focus on a particular style of Japanese cooking. This breadth makes it a strong candidate among the top japanese restaurants in Bangkok for guests who want traditional Japanese dining beyond omakase alone.

Pro Tip: Decide whether you prefer kaiseki, sushi, or teppanyaki before booking. These are distinct experiences, and the restaurant provides separate menus for them.

Seifu Omakase by Gion Matayoshi — Japanese Tasting Menus at Marriott Surawongse

Cuisine: Sushi and kaiseki-inspired omakase

Neighborhood: Surawong / Silom

Price Range: Confirm current menus and prices with the hotel

Best For: Culinary exploration, intimate dinners, seasonal Japanese cuisine

Seifu Omakase is located on the fourth floor of Kissuisen at Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse. Its concept combines sushi with cooked dishes and seasonal preparations, creating a more varied tasting experience than a sushi-only counter.

The menu draws on Japanese culinary traditions associated with Kyoto, with the sequence moving between different preparations and textures. For diners who enjoy omakase but want more than a succession of nigiri, Seifu offers another perspective on the best japanese restaurants in Bangkok, particularly for those interested in a varied multi-course meal.

Pro Tip: Ask about the current menu length and whether the experience includes both cooked dishes and sushi. Seasonal menus and special collaborations may have different prices.

Sushi Zo Bangkok — A Focused Omakase Experience

Cuisine: Sushi omakase

Neighborhood: Wireless Road / Ploenchit

Price Range: Premium Omakase ฿7,000++ per person

Best For: Sushi enthusiasts, solo diners, contemporary omakase

Sushi Zo is located in Athenee Tower at 63 Wireless Road. Its Bangkok restaurant follows a counter-focused format, with the chef selecting and serving sushi courses rather than offering a broad à la carte menu.

The published Premium Omakase includes at least 16 courses, with ingredients imported from Japan. The experience is built around the relationship between each piece of seafood, the seasoning of the rice, and the timing of the serving. For travelers exploring the top japanese restaurants in Bangkok, Sushi Zo offers a structured tasting format centered on the sushi itself.

Pro Tip: The restaurant lists separate lunch and dinner seating times. Check the official schedule and allow enough time to enjoy the full course without rushing.

Hasegawa Omakase — A Choice of Tasting Menus at Erawan Bangkok

Cuisine: Sushi omakase and Japanese appetizers

Neighborhood: Ratchaprasong / Chidlom

Price Range: ฿5,900++ to ฿12,000++ depending on the course

Best For: Luxury shopping trips, special occasions, omakase enthusiasts

Hasegawa Omakase is located on the lower-ground floor of Erawan Bangkok. Its published menu offers three experiences: a 16-course Sushi Omakase, an 18-course Hasegawa Omakase with sushi and additional dishes, and a longer Elite Exclusive Course.

This range makes it possible to choose between a sushi-focused meal and a more extensive tasting menu that includes preparations such as tempura, unagi, and Wagyu. Its location also makes it convenient for a meal before or after exploring the Ratchaprasong shopping district. It is a useful option for readers comparing good japanese restaurants in Bangkok by menu format and budget.

Pro Tip: The Elite Exclusive Course requires at least two guests and advance booking. Check the current menu and reservation conditions before choosing it.

Sushi Yoshino — A Private Sushi Counter in Sukhumvit 49

Cuisine: Traditional Edomae sushi and omakase

Neighborhood: Sukhumvit 49

Price Range: Confirm the current course price directly

Best For: Quiet dinners, sushi enthusiasts, solo travelers

Sushi Yoshino is located at Marriott Executive Apartments Sukhumvit 49 and offers a private counter setting for omakase dining. The restaurant focuses on traditional sushi preparation, with seafood sourced from Japan and a menu shaped by seasonal availability.

The experience centers on the chef’s selection and the details that distinguish Edomae sushi: knife work, seasoning, texture, and the temperature of the rice. Rather than a broad menu, the restaurant offers a focused meal for diners who appreciate traditional techniques. It deserves consideration among the best japanese restaurants in Bangkok for those who prefer a quiet, counter-led experience.

Pro Tip: Ask about the current course, seating times, and reservation policy directly. The menu depends on the chef’s selection and ingredient availability.

Choosing the Right Japanese Restaurant in Bangkok

The best japanese restaurants in Bangkok offer different interpretations of Japanese culinary traditions. Sushi Saito, Sushi Masato, Ginza Sushi Ichi, Sushi Saryu, Nikaku, Sushi Zo, and Sushi Yoshino are strong options for diners drawn to sushi-counter craftsmanship. Yamazato and Seifu provide a broader tasting experience, while Hasegawa offers several omakase formats to choose from.

Whether you are comparing the top japanese restaurants in Bangkok for a business dinner or looking for good japanese restaurants in Bangkok for a special occasion, check current menus, prices, and availability before booking. Small-counter venues can have limited seating, and course prices may change. A lifestyle concierge such as Versently can help coordinate reservations and transfers around your schedule, leaving you free to focus on the dining experience.