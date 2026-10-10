Best Rooftop Restaurants in Bangkok

Bangkok’s skyline is part of the dining experience. As the city lights come on, rooftop restaurants transform dinner into something more atmospheric: the Chao Phraya glows below, towers stretch toward the horizon, and the heat of the day gives way to a warm evening breeze. For luxury travelers, these restaurants offer some of the city’s most memorable settings; for business travelers, they provide an impressive backdrop for dinner, while solo travelers can enjoy Bangkok from above without having to turn the evening into a formal occasion.

The rooftop restaurants in Bangkok range from serious fine-dining kitchens to elegant open-air restaurants where the food, cocktails and skyline are designed to work together. The selection below focuses on venues where dining is central to the experience rather than simply listing rooftop bars with snacks. Several are associated with major luxury hotels, while others have established their own culinary identity through Thai, Mediterranean, Japanese-Peruvian and Chinese cuisine.

Sirocco — Iconic Open-Air Mediterranean Fine Dining

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Neighborhood: Silom / Bang Rak

Price Range: Approximately THB 3,000–7,000+ ($90–215+) per person

Best For: Romantic Dinners, Special Occasions, Luxury Travelers

Sirocco is one of the restaurants that helped define Bangkok’s international rooftop dining scene. Located within The Dome at lebua at State Tower, it occupies one of the city’s most dramatic elevated dining spaces, beneath the hotel’s illuminated golden dome. The restaurant opens directly onto an expansive alfresco setting, with the Chao Phraya and Bangkok’s central districts extending far below. lebua currently describes Sirocco as a refined Mediterranean restaurant in one of the world’s most celebrated open-air dining settings, with both à la carte and five-course tasting menus.

The atmosphere is intentionally theatrical, but the kitchen gives the experience substance. Mediterranean influences range across southern European and eastern Mediterranean traditions, while premium seafood, meat, oysters and caviar are integrated into the menu. A wine-focused approach also makes Sirocco more suitable for a long dinner than a quick stop for a photograph.

There is a reason Sirocco continues to appear on lists of the best rooftop restaurants in Bangkok despite the emergence of dozens of newer venues. Its combination of height, open sky, river views and formal dining remains unusually difficult to reproduce. The restaurant is designed around the feeling of being suspended above Bangkok rather than simply looking at the skyline through glass.

Insider Tip: Book as far in advance as possible and request an outdoor table with an unobstructed view. Arrive before sunset so the same dinner moves naturally from daylight over the river to Bangkok’s illuminated skyline. Keep in mind that Sirocco is a destination restaurant, so it is worth allowing plenty of time rather than scheduling it between other evening plans.

Nobu Bangkok — Japanese-Peruvian Dining Above The Empire

Cuisine: Contemporary Japanese / Peruvian

Neighborhood: Sathon

Price Range: Approximately THB 3,000–7,000+ ($90–215+) per person

Best For: Business Dinners, Special Occasions, Solo Travelers

Nobu Bangkok brings one of the world’s most recognisable luxury restaurant concepts to the upper floors of The Empire. The restaurant occupies the top three floors of the building, with the main dining experience complemented by an open-air rooftop bar and 360-degree views across Bangkok. Nobu currently describes the Bangkok location as its highest and largest restaurant, combining Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s contemporary Japanese cooking with Peruvian influences.

The food is the strongest reason to choose Nobu over a purely view-driven rooftop. The menu includes classic dishes such as black cod miso, yellowtail jalapeño and tiradito alongside sushi, sashimi, Wagyu, lobster and caviar. For diners who want a more structured experience, the current Bangkok Omakase is THB 4,900 per person, while the à la carte menu allows a more flexible dinner.

The architecture makes the restaurant particularly interesting for travelers who want more than a single rooftop table. Dinner can begin in the refined indoor restaurant and continue at the upper rooftop level, where the atmosphere becomes more open and relaxed. This separation works particularly well for business travelers: the main dining room provides a polished environment for conversation, while the rooftop is an easy place to continue the evening over cocktails.

For solo travelers, Nobu is also less awkward than some large-format rooftop restaurants. Sushi, sashimi and individual signature dishes make it possible to build a satisfying meal without ordering for a group.

Insider Tip: Consider making the rooftop the second part of your visit rather than spending the entire evening there. Start with the main dinner experience, then move upstairs for the panorama and cocktails. If you prefer the most structured culinary experience, book the Omakase in advance.

Ojo Bangkok — Contemporary Mexican Cuisine on the 76th Floor

Cuisine: Contemporary Mexican

Neighborhood: Silom

Price Range: Approximately THB 2,000–4,500 ($60–140+) per person

Best For: Sunset Dining, Special Occasions, Design-Led Experiences

Ojo Bangkok occupies the 76th floor of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon and is currently described by the hotel as the highest restaurant in Thailand. Its 360-degree views are matched with a glamorous interior, an outdoor terrace and contemporary Mexican cuisine led by chef Francisco “Paco” Ruano, known internationally for his work at Alcalde in Guadalajara. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily.

The concept is deliberately different from the classic steak-and-seafood formula found at many rooftop restaurants. Mexican flavors provide the culinary identity, with premium ingredients and modern techniques presented against an unusually dramatic architectural backdrop. Tequila and mezcal also play an important role in the beverage program, reinforcing the restaurant’s Mexican character rather than treating the cuisine as a generic international menu.

The physical setting is one of Ojo’s strongest advantages. At this height, Bangkok feels less like a conventional city panorama and more like a vast architectural landscape. The terrace brings that scale into the dining experience, while the interior provides a more controlled and glamorous atmosphere when the weather is less cooperative.

Among the rooftop restaurants with a view in Bangkok, Ojo is particularly appealing to travelers who want the highest possible setting without sacrificing a distinct culinary concept. It also makes a strong choice for an evening when the restaurant itself matters as much as the skyline.

Insider Tip: Request a terrace table for sunset, but do not assume that every reservation automatically guarantees outdoor seating. If the view is your main reason for visiting, specify it when booking. An early dinner also lets you experience both the daylight panorama and the city after dark.

Le Du Kaan — Modern Thai Fine Dining on the 56th Floor

Cuisine: Modern Thai

Neighborhood: Sathon

Price Range: Approximately THB 2,000–4,000 ($60–125+) per person

Best For: Thai Cuisine, Business Dinners, Gastronomic Experiences

Le Du Kaan is one of the strongest choices for travelers who want Thai cuisine to remain at the centre of the experience. Located on the 56th floor of EA Rooftop at The Empire, the restaurant is led by chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, the chef behind Michelin-starred Le Du and Nusara. The concept takes seasonal Thai ingredients from farms and fishing communities around the country and interprets them through contemporary techniques.

The restaurant’s design deliberately balances contemporary luxury with Thai references. Warm wood, gold details, Thai craftsmanship and artwork inspired by the Chao Phraya create a setting that feels connected to Bangkok rather than transplanted from another city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the skyline from the indoor dining room, while the rooftop terrace brings the open-air element into the evening.

The culinary philosophy is particularly relevant for international travelers. Rather than reproducing familiar Thai dishes in a more expensive setting, Le Du Kaan builds menus around regional produce, seasonality and traditional flavors. Recent menus have included premium Thai Tajima beef, Andaman seafood and reinterpretations of historic Thai recipes. The restaurant currently offers lunch and dinner, with the bar continuing later into the evening.

For travelers comparing the best rooftop restaurants in Bangkok, Le Du Kaan provides one of the clearest links between the city’s contemporary fine-dining scene and its culinary heritage.

Insider Tip: If you are introducing someone to modern Thai fine dining, make the food the priority and allow enough time for a full meal. For the strongest rooftop experience, request the outdoor terrace and aim for the period around sunset. The atmosphere becomes more energetic later in the evening, so an earlier reservation is better for a quieter dinner.

Nimitr — Refined Thai Dining With a Rooftop Terrace

Cuisine: Contemporary Thai

Neighborhood: Phrom Phong

Price Range: Approximately THB 2,000–4,000 ($60–125+) per person

Best For: Romantic Dinners, Quiet Evenings, Thai Cuisine

Nimitr occupies the 27th floor of 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok and combines contemporary Thai cooking with a dedicated rooftop terrace. The hotel describes it explicitly as a rooftop bar and restaurant, with indoor seating for 40 and outdoor terrace seating for another 40. Dinner is served daily from 5pm to 11pm.

The restaurant takes a more intimate approach to rooftop dining than Bangkok’s giant high-rise destinations. Instead of making sheer height the central attraction, Nimitr uses the skyline as a backdrop for Thai cuisine built around ingredients from the hotel’s family farm and surrounding regions. The menu includes dishes such as Miang Kham King Scallops, Thai Wagyu with local herbs, Pu Lon with Thai vegetables and regional-style curries.

That balance makes Nimitr particularly attractive to travelers who want a rooftop dinner without the intensity of a major nightlife venue. The terrace has enough elevation for a convincing Bangkok skyline, while the smaller scale creates a calmer environment for conversation.

For couples, this is one of the more comfortable choices when the evening is supposed to feel special without becoming theatrical. It also works well for solo travelers who prefer a refined restaurant with a defined culinary identity rather than a crowded rooftop bar.

Insider Tip: Ask specifically for Nimitr Terrace when booking. The hotel operates the terrace as a distinct outdoor dining experience, and the sunset is one of its strongest selling points. For a quieter meal, go early in the dinner service before the rooftop becomes busier.

Breeze by lebua — Contemporary Chinese Dining Under the Open Sky

Cuisine: Contemporary Chinese / Cantonese

Neighborhood: Silom / Bang Rak

Price Range: Approximately THB 2,500–5,500 ($75–170+) per person

Best For: Business Entertaining, Chinese Cuisine, Special Occasions

Breeze by lebua offers a very different interpretation of Bangkok rooftop dining. Located on the 52nd floor of State Tower, it combines contemporary Chinese cuisine with an open-air setting reached via the restaurant’s distinctive illuminated skywalk. The restaurant currently describes its concept as a contemporary expression of Chinese dining, with chef Sam Pang drawing on Cantonese traditions as well as his Malaysian-Chinese background.

The experience has a strong sense of theatre without relying solely on the skyline. Guests move through the skywalk before reaching the dining area, where the open-air setting and city lights create a dramatic frame for the food. The menu ranges from Cantonese-style dishes and seafood to premium ingredients such as Hokkaido scallops, Wagyu and Chilean sea bass.

Breeze also qualifies as a serious dining destination rather than merely a rooftop venue with food. The current five-course Chef’s Tasting Menu is THB 5,500++ per person, with an optional wine pairing priced at THB 4,100++. The menu includes dishes such as wok-fried river prawn, charcoal-grilled Chilean sea bass, Kurobuta pork belly or Wagyu striploin, followed by a Sichuan chocolate dessert.

That makes Breeze particularly suitable for business travelers entertaining guests who appreciate Chinese cuisine but want a setting more memorable than a conventional private dining room. It is also one of the better choices for travelers who have already experienced Bangkok’s Mediterranean and steakhouse-style rooftops and want something more distinctive.

Insider Tip: The tasting menu is the most coherent way to experience the restaurant for the first time. Breeze requires a deposit to guarantee a reservation, so secure the table in advance, particularly for special occasions or prime evening hours.

Red Sky — European Fine Dining Above Central Bangkok

Cuisine: Modern European

Neighborhood: Pathum Wan / CentralWorld

Price Range: Approximately THB 2,500–5,000 ($75–155+) per person

Best For: Business Dinners, Romantic Evenings, Steak and Seafood

Red Sky occupies the 55th floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld, with the bar located on the floor above. The restaurant combines European cuisine, premium steaks and seafood with 360-degree views of central Bangkok. Centara currently describes it as a luxury dining experience with open-air seating, an extensive wine list and a contemporary setting. Dinner is served daily from 5pm until 1am.

The menu is designed around familiar luxury ingredients rather than an experimental tasting-menu concept. Chef Luca Russo’s selection includes prime imported steaks, locally sourced seafood, Thermidor, lamb and the restaurant’s signature surf-and-turf dishes. That makes Red Sky relatively straightforward for business entertaining: the setting is impressive, while the menu remains accessible to guests with conventional fine-dining preferences.

The restaurant itself is contemporary and polished, with ambient lighting and a combination of indoor and open-air seating. After dinner, the 56th-floor bar provides a natural continuation of the evening. This separation between restaurant and bar is useful for business travelers who want the option of moving from dinner to drinks without changing locations.

Among the rooftop restaurants with a view in Bangkok, Red Sky is less about culinary experimentation than about executing the classic luxury rooftop formula well: premium ingredients, polished service, an extensive drinks program and a skyline that remains visible throughout dinner.

Insider Tip: Reserve the restaurant rather than assuming a rooftop-bar booking will give you the same dining experience. Outdoor seating is limited, so request it in advance if the open-air atmosphere is important. For a business dinner, an early reservation also gives you a quieter window before the later evening becomes more social.

SEEN Restaurant & Bar — Portuguese-Brazilian-Inspired Dining by the Chao Phraya

Cuisine: Portuguese / Brazilian-inspired International

Neighborhood: Riverside / Charoen Nakhon

Price Range: Approximately THB 2,000–4,000 ($60–125+) per person

Best For: Sunset Dining, Social Dinners, Solo Travelers

SEEN Restaurant & Bar occupies the indoor-outdoor 26th floor of Avani+ Riverside Bangkok, overlooking the Chao Phraya. Chef Olivier da Costa’s concept combines Portuguese and Brazilian influences with international dishes, cocktails and a distinctly more energetic rooftop atmosphere. The venue currently operates from 11am until midnight, making it one of the more flexible choices in this selection.

The menu is broad enough to support both a full dinner and a more casual progression through the evening. Current highlights include Maine lobster Caesar salad, king crab tacos, Iberian cheeses and 100% Iberico Bellota, black truffle spaghetti and tiger prawns. The combination reflects SEEN’s international character: it is not a narrowly defined regional restaurant, but a polished dining and entertainment destination built around bold flavors and premium ingredients.

фото 16. SEEN Restaurant Bar in bangkok

Its riverside location also gives SEEN a different visual identity from the central Bangkok skyscraper rooftops. Instead of looking down onto an endless forest of towers, diners watch the Chao Phraya and the changing activity along the river. The indoor-outdoor layout makes the restaurant particularly attractive around sunset, when the river and skyline gradually become illuminated.

For solo travelers, SEEN can be easier to enjoy than a highly formal tasting-menu restaurant. The menu offers individual dishes as well as shareable plates, and the atmosphere remains lively enough that dining alone does not feel overly formal. For groups and business travelers, the broad menu provides enough flexibility to accommodate different tastes.

Insider Tip: Arrive before sunset and stay through the transition into the evening. The riverside setting is most impressive when daylight fades, while later hours become more focused on cocktails and the social atmosphere. If food is the priority, make dinner the first part of the evening rather than arriving only for drinks.

Curating Your Bangkok Rooftop Experience

The best rooftop restaurants in Bangkok are not interchangeable. Height is an obvious attraction, but the culinary concept determines what kind of evening you are actually going to have.

For a classic open-air experience, Sirocco remains the iconic choice, combining Mediterranean cuisine with one of the city’s most recognisable skyline settings. Ojo offers a more contemporary and design-led interpretation, with Mexican cuisine at one of Bangkok’s highest dining levels. Nobu Bangkok is particularly compelling for travelers who want an internationally established luxury restaurant with both serious Japanese-Peruvian cuisine and access to an open-air rooftop.

For Thai cuisine, Le Du Kaan is the most gastronomically focused choice in this group, using seasonal Thai ingredients and modern techniques in a high-rise setting. Nimitr takes a more intimate approach, with a dedicated terrace and a quieter atmosphere. Breeze by lebua is the standout for contemporary Chinese dining, while Red Sky focuses on premium European-style steaks and seafood in a classic luxury rooftop format.

SEEN Restaurant & Bar sits closer to the social end of the spectrum, but it remains a genuine restaurant rather than a rooftop bar serving only snacks. Its Portuguese-Brazilian-inspired menu, riverside location and indoor-outdoor layout make it particularly appealing for travelers who want dinner to evolve naturally into drinks.

For luxury travelers, the best choice ultimately depends on whether the priority is the cuisine, the skyline, the atmosphere or the combination of all three. Business travelers may value restaurants such as Le Du Kaan, Breeze or Red Sky for their polished dining environments, while solo travelers can find Nobu, Nimitr and SEEN easier to navigate at their own pace.

Bangkok is particularly rewarding because its rooftop dining scene is not limited to one style. A Mediterranean dinner under the golden dome, contemporary Thai cuisine above Sathon, Japanese-Peruvian dishes overlooking the city or Chinese tasting courses under the open sky can each offer a completely different view of the capital. For travelers who want to coordinate hard-to-get reservations, preferred outdoor tables and dinner times around a larger itinerary, a personal concierge service such as Versently can also take care of the practical details while leaving the evening itself to the city.