As winter approaches across the Northern Hemisphere, a significant part of the global charter fleet begins moving towards warmer cruising grounds. From the Caribbean and the shallow banks of the Bahamas to the Andaman Sea and the Arabian Gulf, these regions offer very different ways to spend the winter on board a superyacht.

The appeal goes beyond sunshine. Some destinations are known for their festive social calendars, sought-after marina berths and lively waterfront dining. Others offer remote anchorages, clear shallow-water passages or dramatic coastal landscapes. The right choice depends on the type of yacht, the experience guests want on board and ashore, and the conditions expected during their travel dates.

This guide explores four leading winter superyacht destinations for December through March. It looks at their seasonal characteristics, notable cruising areas, practical navigation considerations and the experiences that make each region distinctive.

The Caribbean & St. Barths: Festive Glamour and Island-Hopping

DESTINATION PROFILE: THE CARIBBEAN & LEEWARD ISLANDS

Best cruising season: December to April, with particularly strong demand around Christmas and New Year.

Key locations: St. Barths, St. Martin, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Cruising style: Social waterfront destinations, beach clubs, fine dining and island-hopping between sheltered bays.

Notable stops: Gustavia Harbour, St. Barths; Rendezvous Bay, Anguilla; Jost Van Dyke and Virgin Gorda, BVI.

A Festive Season on the Water

The Caribbean is one of the most established winter cruising regions for superyachts, and the period around Christmas and New Year brings a particularly vibrant atmosphere to the Leeward Islands. St. Barths sits at the centre of this seasonal social calendar. Its harbour, restaurants and beach clubs attract an international yachting crowd, while Gustavia combines a compact waterfront setting with French-Caribbean character and a distinctive architectural heritage.

During the festive period, yachts gather in and around Gustavia, creating one of the most recognisable scenes in Caribbean yachting. The island's appeal extends beyond its holiday celebrations: guests can spend the day at a beach club, explore the boutiques and galleries of Gustavia, or arrange a private dinner ashore.

Nearby St. Martin and Anguilla offer a different pace. St. Martin brings a broad choice of restaurants, provisioning facilities and marina services, while Anguilla is known for its long beaches and relaxed coastal atmosphere. Together, these islands make it possible to combine lively evenings with quieter days at anchor.

Further south-east, the British Virgin Islands offer a more sheltered style of cruising. The Sir Francis Drake Channel runs between Tortola and a chain of smaller islands, creating a network of routes with numerous bays and coves to explore. Jost Van Dyke is known for its informal beachside atmosphere, while Virgin Gorda offers striking coastal scenery and The Baths, a landscape of enormous granite boulders, natural pools and sheltered passages.

Planning consideration: Gustavia is exceptionally busy during the Christmas and New Year period. Importantly, visiting yachts should not assume that a berth can be reserved in advance: dockage is allocated by the port and confirmed on arrival, subject to availability. An experienced local agent can communicate the vessel's estimated arrival and coordinate the necessary arrangements, but cannot guarantee a berth. For this reason, a flexible itinerary and alternative anchoring plans are particularly important during peak weeks.

Cruising between islands also involves separate entry formalities when crossing territorial borders. For example, vessels arriving in the British Virgin Islands must complete customs and immigration clearance at an authorised port of entry.

The Exumas, Bahamas: Turquoise Banks and Remote Anchorages

DESTINATION PROFILE: THE EXUMAS, BAHAMAS

Best cruising season: November to April, with weather conditions varying during winter cold fronts.

Key locations: Nassau, Highborne Cay, Warderick Wells, Staniel Cay and Great Exuma.

Cruising style: Shallow-water exploration, secluded beaches, protected anchorages and marine wildlife encounters.

Notable stops: Compass Cay, Thunderball Grotto and Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park.

Exploring the Bahamian Cays

Stretching for more than 120 nautical miles, the Exumas are a chain of islands and cays set between the shallow waters of the Great Bahama Bank and the deeper Exuma Sound. Their clear turquoise water, white-sand beaches and sheltered anchorages make the region especially appealing to guests seeking privacy and time in nature.

A typical itinerary may begin in Nassau before heading south towards Highborne Cay, Warderick Wells and Staniel Cay, with the possibility of continuing towards Great Exuma. The route can be adapted to the yacht's draft, cruising speed, weather conditions and the amount of time guests want to spend exploring each location.

The Exumas offer a range of experiences beyond their beaches. At Compass Cay, visitors can encounter nurse sharks in the waters around the marina. Near Staniel Cay, Thunderball Grotto is a well-known snorkelling site, where an opening in the limestone leads into an underwater cave system. The Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park, centred around Warderick Wells, protects extensive marine habitats and offers opportunities to explore reefs, mangroves and beaches. It is a protected no-take area, so fishing is not permitted within the reserve; visiting vessels should also observe the park's mooring, anchoring and access rules.

The region's shallow banks are a defining feature of the experience, but they also influence route planning. Water depth can change considerably across short distances, and tides, charted channels and local conditions all matter. Although many routes are suitable for a range of vessel sizes and drafts, access to certain coves and anchorages may be restricted for deeper-draft yachts.

Planning consideration: A captain familiar with Bahamian waters is essential for navigating the banks, reefs and tidal cuts safely. The yacht's draft should be considered when selecting the route and overnight stops, while weather forecasts and tide information need to be reviewed throughout the passage. Winter cold fronts can bring stronger northerly winds and unsettled sea conditions, so a flexible itinerary is preferable to a fixed sequence of daily stops. A tender can extend access to shallow beaches and secluded areas, subject to local rules and safe operating conditions.

Phuket & The Andaman Sea: Limestone Landscapes and Tropical Cruising

DESTINATION PROFILE: PHUKET & THE ANDAMAN SEA

Best cruising season: November to April, with December to March generally offering favourable conditions along the west coast.

Key marina hubs: Ao Po Grand Marina and Phuket Yacht Haven.

Cruising areas: Phang Nga Bay, Krabi, the Phi Phi Islands and the Similan Islands.

Cruising style: Island exploration, snorkelling and diving, dramatic coastal scenery and resort-based experiences.

Notable stops: The limestone formations of Phang Nga Bay, Koh Phi Phi Leh and the Similan Islands during their open season.

From Hidden Lagoons to Offshore Islands

The Andaman Sea offers a distinctive alternative to the Caribbean and Mediterranean, combining tropical island landscapes with a rich choice of coastal and marine experiences. Phuket is the region's main yachting base, with established marina facilities and access to a variety of cruising areas along Thailand's west coast.

One of the region's most recognisable landscapes is Phang Nga Bay, where steep limestone karsts rise from sheltered green waters. The bay is particularly suited to exploring by tender or kayak, with sea caves and enclosed lagoons known as hongs offering access to areas that larger yachts cannot enter directly. Local tides and access conditions influence when individual caves and lagoons can be explored.

Further south, the Phi Phi Islands combine dramatic cliffs, beaches and clear-water bays. Koh Phi Phi Leh is especially known for its limestone scenery and Maya Bay, although access to specific beaches and protected areas is subject to local conservation rules and seasonal restrictions.

For guests interested in diving and snorkelling, the Similan Islands are among the region's best-known offshore destinations. Their granite formations, coral reefs and marine life make them a highlight of the Andaman cruising season. However, the islands form part of a national park with a seasonal closure. For the 2026–2027 season, the park is scheduled to be open from 15 October 2026 to 15 May 2027. Access, permitted activities and visitor arrangements remain subject to the park authorities' current regulations.

The coastline around Phuket also offers a different kind of experience ashore. Guests can combine days on the water with resort dining, spa treatments and private arrangements at some of the island's established hospitality destinations.

Planning consideration: The Andaman coast generally has its most favourable cruising conditions from November to April, after the south-west monsoon. December to March is a particularly popular period, but calm seas and clear skies should never be treated as guaranteed. Offshore passages, tender operations and visits to exposed islands depend on the actual forecast. Routes involving national parks must also account for seasonal closures, permits and conservation rules. A local yacht agent can help coordinate current entry requirements and permitted activities.

Dubai & The Arabian Gulf: Superyacht Infrastructure and Coastal Experiences

DESTINATION PROFILE: DUBAI & THE ARABIAN GULF

Best cruising season: November to March, when temperatures are generally more comfortable for outdoor activities.

Key marina hubs: Dubai Harbour and Mina Rashid in Dubai; Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

Cruising style: Urban coastal cruising, established marina facilities, waterfront dining and longer regional itineraries.

Notable stops: Palm Jumeirah, the Burj Al Arab coastline, the World Islands and the Musandam Peninsula in Oman.

City Skylines and Regional Voyages

The Arabian Gulf has become an important winter destination for the international superyacht community. Dubai combines a developed marina network with direct access to the coastline, high-end hospitality and a wide range of onshore services.

Dubai Harbour is one of the region's major yachting facilities, with purpose-built berths for superyachts of up to 160 metres. Mina Rashid is another established marina destination, forming part of the wider P&O Marinas network. These facilities are particularly relevant to larger vessels requiring substantial berthing capacity and access to professional marina services.

Other locations serve different needs. The Bvlgari Marina on Jumeirah Bay Island is a boutique facility with 46 berths for yachts ranging from 10 to 40 metres, making it better suited to smaller vessels than the largest superyachts. Yas Marina, meanwhile, is located in Abu Dhabi rather than Dubai and can be included in a broader UAE itinerary.

Along the Dubai coastline, guests can cruise past Palm Jumeirah, the Burj Al Arab and the World Islands, taking in the city's distinctive architectural landmarks from the water. Time ashore can be arranged around waterfront restaurants, private beach clubs, shopping and cultural attractions.

For a more dramatic change of scenery, itineraries can extend towards the Musandam Peninsula in Oman. Its rugged mountains, steep-sided inlets and deep-water fjord-like landscapes create a striking contrast with Dubai's urban coastline. Often described as the Norway of the Middle East, the region offers opportunities for scenic cruising, swimming and exploring quieter coastal areas, subject to local access and navigation requirements.

Winter is generally the most comfortable time to enjoy Dubai outdoors. Visit Dubai lists average temperatures of approximately 24°C in December, 21°C in January, 22°C in February and 24°C in March. These are city air-temperature averages, not sea-temperature guarantees; actual conditions on the water can vary with wind and weather.

Planning consideration: A voyage from UAE waters to the Musandam region involves crossing into Omani jurisdiction. Foreign vessels undertaking activities in Oman's territorial waters are subject to local maritime licensing requirements. Under Oman's Ministerial Decision 30/2026, applications for a navigation licence must be submitted through the vessel's agent at least three days before entering territorial waters, with supporting vessel and insurance documentation. The competent authority then reviews the completed application. Customs, immigration, port-entry and other requirements may also apply, depending on the itinerary and vessel's status. These formalities should be coordinated well in advance with a qualified local agent.

Choosing the Right Winter Superyacht Destination

The best destination depends on the balance between social life, privacy, scenery, marina infrastructure and the type of cruising experience guests expect. The following comparison offers a starting point for selecting a winter itinerary.

For festive celebrations and a lively social calendar

Best suited to: St. Barths and the wider Leeward Islands.

The Caribbean is a natural choice for guests who want to combine time on board with beach clubs, destination dining and a busy seasonal atmosphere. St. Barths is particularly sought after around Christmas and New Year, while St. Martin and Anguilla add more variety to the itinerary.

For privacy and shallow-water exploration

Best suited to: The Exumas, Bahamas.

The Exumas appeal to guests who value secluded beaches, clear shallow banks and time away from busy resort destinations. The route should be tailored carefully to the yacht's draft, with enough flexibility to account for tides and changing winter weather.

For tropical scenery and marine activities

Best suited to: Phuket and the Andaman Sea.

Thailand offers a combination of limestone landscapes, island-hopping, snorkelling, diving and resort experiences. It is particularly attractive to guests who want a varied itinerary, although visits to protected islands must be planned around seasonal access rules.

For marina infrastructure and an urban coastal setting

Best suited to: Dubai and the wider UAE coastline.

Dubai is a strong choice for guests who value access to major marina facilities, restaurants, private aviation connections and city experiences. Longer itineraries can extend to Abu Dhabi or, with the necessary clearances, the Musandam Peninsula in Oman.

Planning a Winter Superyacht Charter with Versently

A successful winter charter begins with choosing a destination that suits both the guests and the vessel. The yacht's size, draft, cruising range and onboard facilities all influence which routes are practical. Seasonal weather patterns, marina availability, local navigation rules and protected-area restrictions also need to be considered before an itinerary is confirmed.

Versently provides bespoke yacht charter coordination and lifestyle management for clients seeking a carefully organised winter escape. Our team can assist with the key elements of the journey:

Yacht Selection: Sourcing motor and sailing yachts suited to the destination, group size and preferred style of travel, with attention to draft, range, onboard facilities and crew capabilities.

Marina and Port Coordination: Liaising with marinas, port authorities and local yacht agents to arrange berthing requests, arrival formalities and relevant maritime documentation.

Bespoke Itinerary Design: Developing a route around guests' interests, seasonal conditions, navigation constraints and the availability of suitable anchorages and shore experiences.

Onshore Experiences: Arranging private dining, beach club access, resort visits, wellness experiences and other destination-specific activities.

Travel and Lifestyle Support: Coordinating private aviation, ground transfers, provisioning requests and individual onboard preferences.

From the festive atmosphere of St. Barths to the quiet anchorages of the Bahamas, the tropical landscapes of Thailand and the marina facilities of Dubai, every winter cruising region has its own character and practical considerations.

To discuss a tailored winter superyacht itinerary, contact the private client team at Versently.