À l'Imaige Nostre-Dame in Brussels
About
One of the oldest and most atmospheric traditional Belgian pubs in Brussels. Hidden at the end of a narrow alley, away from the noise of Grand-Place, in a historic building.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Imp. des Cadeaux 3, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00