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RU

À l'Imaige Nostre-Dame in Brussels

À l'Imaige Nostre-Dame

About

One of the oldest and most atmospheric traditional Belgian pubs in Brussels. Hidden at the end of a narrow alley, away from the noise of Grand-Place, in a historic building.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Imp. des Cadeaux 3, 1000 Bruxelles

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00