Scott's Cafe-Bar in Brussels
About
A cosy and lively bar in central Brussels, opposite the Galeries Royales Saint‑Hubert. Spacious interior with a mezzanine, open terrace, live music on weekends. A wide selection of food and drinks.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 2, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00