Mappa Mundo in Brussels
About
An iconic bar in a historic building in the heart of Brussels. Brick walls, narrow staircases, several floors with different rooms. Belgian beer and cocktails in a cosy atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Rue du Pont de la Carpe 2/6, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 02:00
Tuesday11:00 - 02:00
Wednesday11:00 - 02:00
Thursday11:00 - 02:00
Friday11:00 - 03:00
Saturday11:00 - 03:00
Sunday11:00 - 02:00