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Vester Bar in Brussels

Vester Bar

About

A modern bar-brasserie in Brussels. A blend of traditional Belgian cuisine and an extensive drinks menu in a cosy, relaxed setting.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Pl. du Luxembourg 13, 1050 Ixelles
+3225112023

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00