Vester Bar in Brussels
About
A modern bar-brasserie in Brussels. A blend of traditional Belgian cuisine and an extensive drinks menu in a cosy, relaxed setting.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Pl. du Luxembourg 13, 1050 Ixelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00