The Eight Rooftop in Brussels
About
A stylish cocktail bar on the 8th floor of the Bedford Hotel in Brussels. Panoramic 180° views, a terrace, and a cosy interior. A wide selection of signature cocktails and snacks. An ideal spot to relax with a view of Europe’s capital.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Rue du Midi 135, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:30 - 00:00
Tuesday16:30 - 00:00
Wednesday16:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00