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Shooters Brussels in Brussels

Shooters Brussels

About

The world’s first immersive venue combining a high‑tech shooting range and a cocktail bar in central Brussels. Safe shooting with realistic weapon replicas + signature cocktails.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Table reservations

Contacts

Rue Antoine Dansaert 25, 1000 Bruxelles
+3228812780

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday14:30 - 22:00
Wednesday14:30 - 22:00
Thursday14:30 - 22:00
Friday14:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:30
Sunday12:00 - 20:00