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RU

Time-Out Pub in Brussels

Time-Out Pub

About

A popular sports bar in the heart of Brussels, decorated in a unique urban rustic style with steampunk elements.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Rue Auguste Orts 32, 1000 Bruxelles
+32486527841

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 01:00
Tuesday15:00 - 01:00
Wednesday15:00 - 01:00
Thursday15:00 - 02:00
Friday13:00 - 03:00
Saturday13:00 - 03:00
Sunday13:00 - 01:00