Time-Out Pub in Brussels
About
A popular sports bar in the heart of Brussels, decorated in a unique urban rustic style with steampunk elements.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Rue Auguste Orts 32, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday15:00 - 01:00
Tuesday15:00 - 01:00
Wednesday15:00 - 01:00
Thursday15:00 - 02:00
Friday13:00 - 03:00
Saturday13:00 - 03:00
Sunday13:00 - 01:00