Brussels Cathedral (Cathedral of Saints Michael and Gudula in Brussels) in Brussels
About
Brussels' main cathedral — a striking example of Brabantine Gothic (13th–15th centuries) on Treurenberg Hill. Two symmetrical towers (about 64 m), rich interior with stained glass and a Baroque pulpit. Venue for royal weddings and funerals.
Contacts
Esp. de la Sainte-Gudule, 1000 Bruxelles
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 18:00
Tuesday08:00 - 18:00
Wednesday08:00 - 18:00
Thursday08:00 - 18:00
Friday08:00 - 18:00
Saturday08:00 - 18:00
Sunday08:00 - 18:00