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Szimpla Kert in Budapest

Szimpla Kert

About

Budapest's first and most iconic ruin bar, with an eclectic decor of antiques, graffiti, and quirky installations like a Trabant car used as a table.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Budapest, Kazinczy u. 14, 1075

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday15:00 - 04:00
Tuesday15:00 - 04:00
Wednesday15:00 - 04:00
Thursday15:00 - 04:00
Friday15:00 - 04:00
Saturday12:00 - 04:00
Sunday09:00 - 04:00