Jardín Cocktail Bar in Budapest
About
A stylish cocktail bar in the center of Budapest with a nature theme, a terrace, and signature drinks.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Budapest, Dob u. 16, 1072
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 02:00
Saturday18:00 - 02:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00