Instant-Fogas Complex in Budapest
About
A legendary entertainment complex in the heart of Budapest's Jewish Quarter, uniting several legendary ruin bars in one place.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Budapest, Akácfa u. 51, 1073
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 06:00
Tuesday00:00 - 06:00
Wednesday00:00 - 06:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00