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Instant-Fogas Complex in Budapest

Instant-Fogas Complex

About

A legendary entertainment complex in the heart of Budapest's Jewish Quarter, uniting several legendary ruin bars in one place.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Budapest, Akácfa u. 51, 1073
+36706385040

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 06:00
Tuesday00:00 - 06:00
Wednesday00:00 - 06:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00