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Széchenyi Baths in Budapest

Széchenyi Baths

About

Europe's largest thermal complex in Városliget Park in Budapest, named after Count István Széchenyi. The yellow-domed building, in the Baroque-Renaissance style, features frescoes, mosaics, and historic interiors. It includes saunas, a hammam, steam rooms, massage treatments, a fitness room, and a restaurant.

Contacts

Budapest, Állatkerti krt. 9-11, 1146
+36204350051

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 20:00
Tuesday07:00 - 20:00
Wednesday07:00 - 20:00
Thursday07:00 - 20:00
Friday07:00 - 22:00
Saturday08:00 - 20:00
Sunday08:00 - 20:00