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Rumour by Rácz Jenő in Budapest

Rumour by Rácz Jenő

About

A restaurant in central Budapest, opened in 2021 by renowned chef Jenő Rácz, combining Hungarian roots with European and Asian influences in a chef's table format.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Budapest, Petőfi tér 3-5, 1051
+36704634655

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00