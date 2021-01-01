Rumour by Rácz Jenő in Budapest
About
A restaurant in central Budapest, opened in 2021 by renowned chef Jenő Rácz, combining Hungarian roots with European and Asian influences in a chef's table format.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Budapest, Petőfi tér 3-5, 1051
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00