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Borkonyha Winekitchen in Budapest

Borkonyha Winekitchen

About

A one-Michelin-starred restaurant in central Budapest, renowned for its contemporary Hungarian cuisine and extensive wine list of over 200 Hungarian wines.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Budapest, Sas u 3, 1051
+3612660835

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00