Borkonyha Winekitchen in Budapest
About
A one-Michelin-starred restaurant in central Budapest, renowned for its contemporary Hungarian cuisine and extensive wine list of over 200 Hungarian wines.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Budapest, Sas u 3, 1051
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 00:00
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00