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Felicia Bar in Buenos Aires

Felicia Bar

About

A stylish cocktail bar at the Sofitel Buenos Aires Recoleta. An elegant atmosphere and signature cocktails by renowned mixologist Mona Gallosi.

Features

Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations

Contacts

Posadas 1232, C1011 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 23:30
Tuesday18:00 - 23:30
Wednesday18:00 - 23:30
Thursday18:00 - 23:30
Friday18:00 - 23:30
Saturday18:00 - 23:30
Sunday18:00 - 23:30