Luzmala Bar in Buenos Aires
About
A stylish speakeasy-style cocktail bar in the Nuñez district. Hidden behind an unassuming facade: vintage decor, dim lighting, cosy sofas. Signature mixology reimagining classics with unusual ingredients, and a thoughtful snack menu.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
C1429AZD, Arcos 2950, C1429 AZD, Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday20:00 - 02:00
Thursday20:00 - 02:00
Friday20:00 - 03:00
Saturday20:00 - 03:00
Sunday20:00 - 02:00