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Abra Cultural in Buenos Aires

Abra Cultural

About

A stylish multi-format space in Buenos Aires' historic centre (Monserrat): a Southern Italian restaurant, bar, coffee house, and art gallery in an 1875 building. Authentic Neapolitan pizza from a wood-fired oven, live jazz in the evening, contemporary design, and a library.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Hipólito Yrigoyen 840, C1086AAN Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541172325672

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:00
Thursday08:00 - 00:00
Friday08:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 02:00