Abra Cultural in Buenos Aires
About
A stylish multi-format space in Buenos Aires' historic centre (Monserrat): a Southern Italian restaurant, bar, coffee house, and art gallery in an 1875 building. Authentic Neapolitan pizza from a wood-fired oven, live jazz in the evening, contemporary design, and a library.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Hipólito Yrigoyen 840, C1086AAN Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 00:00
Tuesday08:00 - 00:00
Wednesday08:00 - 00:00
Thursday08:00 - 00:00
Friday08:00 - 00:00
Saturday09:00 - 02:00