De Los Cojones Bar in Buenos Aires
About
A stylish and atmospheric bar in the historic San Telmo district of Buenos Aires. Housed in a building over 200 years old, with preserved original brick arches.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Defensa 550, C1065 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 00:00
Wednesday17:00 - 00:00
Thursday17:00 - 00:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday20:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00