Vinnovo in Buenos Aires
About
A cozy wine bar in the upscale Recoleta district with a warm, almost homely atmosphere. An extensive collection of Argentine wines, including rare vintages from small wineries. Tasting sets, exquisite snacks (cheeses, tapas), and staff happy to share the story of each wine region.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Contacts
Av. Pres. Manuel Quintana 500 C1129ABN, C1112 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 20:00
Tuesday11:00 - 20:00
Wednesday11:00 - 20:00
Thursday11:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00