Vico Wine Bar in Buenos Aires
About
A modern wine bar in Buenos Aires featuring an innovative self‑service system (Wineemotion dispensers). Over 140 Argentine and international wines — guests choose their own pour size.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Gurruchaga 1149, C1414 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00