Le Club Bacan in Buenos Aires
About
A lively bar and lounge at the Meliá Casa Lucía hotel. An immersion into local culture through art, music, and gastronomy. Vibrant atmosphere, graffiti terrace, live music, exquisite tapas.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Arroyo 841, C1007AAB, C1007AAB Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:30
Tuesday11:00 - 23:30
Wednesday11:00 - 23:30
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday11:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 01:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:30