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Le Club Bacan in Buenos Aires

Le Club Bacan

About

A lively bar and lounge at the Meliá Casa Lucía hotel. An immersion into local culture through art, music, and gastronomy. Vibrant atmosphere, graffiti terrace, live music, exquisite tapas.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Arroyo 841, C1007AAB, C1007AAB Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541151471118

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:30
Tuesday11:00 - 23:30
Wednesday11:00 - 23:30
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday11:00 - 01:00
Saturday11:00 - 01:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:30