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Éter Club in Buenos Aires

Éter Club

About

A popular music club and bar in the Villa del Parque district. A «hidden gem» atmosphere, live performances, and a quality cocktail menu.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Cuenca 2783, C1417 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday20:00 - 04:00
Thursday21:00 - 04:00
Friday21:00 - 04:00
Saturday21:00 - 04:00
Sunday21:00 - 02:00