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Museum of Latin American Art (MALBA) in Buenos Aires

Museum of Latin American Art (MALBA)

About

Buenos Aires' leading venue for key works of the region from surrealism to the avant-garde: masterpieces by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Tarsila do Amaral. A vibrant cultural programme: temporary exhibitions, independent film, literary discussions. A lively cultural hub in Argentina's capital.

Contacts

Av. Pres. Figueroa Alcorta 3415, C1425CLA Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541148086500

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday11:00 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday12:00 - 20:00
Sunday12:00 - 20:00