Museum of Latin American Art (MALBA) in Buenos Aires
About
Buenos Aires' leading venue for key works of the region from surrealism to the avant-garde: masterpieces by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Tarsila do Amaral. A vibrant cultural programme: temporary exhibitions, independent film, literary discussions. A lively cultural hub in Argentina's capital.
Contacts
Av. Pres. Figueroa Alcorta 3415, C1425CLA Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 20:00
Wednesday11:00 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:00
Friday12:00 - 20:00
Saturday12:00 - 20:00
Sunday12:00 - 20:00