We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

El Zanjón de Granados in Buenos Aires

El Zanjón de Granados

About

A unique archaeological complex in the San Telmo district (Buenos Aires). A system of underground tunnels, old buildings, and a dry stream bed from the 18th–19th centuries, discovered by Jorge Eckstein. Tunnel tours into the city's history.

Contacts

Defensa 755, C1065 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
+541170781542

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 17:00
Tuesday11:00 - 17:00
Wednesday11:00 - 17:00
Thursday11:00 - 17:00
Friday11:00 - 17:00
Saturday11:00 - 17:00
Sunday11:00 - 17:00