El Zanjón de Granados in Buenos Aires
About
A unique archaeological complex in the San Telmo district (Buenos Aires). A system of underground tunnels, old buildings, and a dry stream bed from the 18th–19th centuries, discovered by Jorge Eckstein. Tunnel tours into the city's history.
Contacts
Defensa 755, C1065 Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 17:00
Tuesday11:00 - 17:00
Wednesday11:00 - 17:00
Thursday11:00 - 17:00
Friday11:00 - 17:00
Saturday11:00 - 17:00
Sunday11:00 - 17:00