Roux in Buenos Aires
About
The restaurant is renowned for its seafood dishes and signature cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients. The establishment boasts a cozy Parisian-style atmosphere, complete with candles and white shutters.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Peña 2300, C1126ABF Cdad. Autónoma de Buenos Aires
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00