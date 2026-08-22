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Outdoors in Cairo

Outdoors

About

A popular music club and floating restaurant by Maxim Restaurants Group, located near Cairo Marriott Hotel in the Zamalek district.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Nile Maxim Boat، Saraya El Gezira, Omar Al Khayam, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 4270163
+201223213906
maximrestaurants.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 22:00 - 05:00
Tuesday 22:00 - 05:00
Wednesday 22:00 - 05:00
Thursday 22:00 - 05:00
Friday 22:00 - 05:00
Saturday 22:00 - 05:00
Sunday 22:00 - 05:00