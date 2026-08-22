1OK Club Cairo in Cairo
About
A premium nightclub aboard the Blue Blue Boat in Zamalek, renowned for Arabic music, renowned DJ performances, and spectacular nightlife shows with modern audiovisual effects.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
DJ sets
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Montazah Al Giza, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11518
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 00:00 - 07:00
Tuesday 00:00 - 07:00
Wednesday 00:00 - 07:00
Thursday 00:00 - 07:00
Friday 00:00 - 07:00
Saturday 00:00 - 07:00
Sunday 00:00 - 07:00