We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

1OK Club Cairo in Cairo

1OK Club Cairo

About

A premium nightclub aboard the Blue Blue Boat in Zamalek, renowned for Arabic music, renowned DJ performances, and spectacular nightlife shows with modern audiovisual effects.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
DJ sets
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Montazah Al Giza, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11518
+201050611112
instagram.com/oneokclub?r=nametag

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 00:00 - 07:00
Tuesday 00:00 - 07:00
Wednesday 00:00 - 07:00
Thursday 00:00 - 07:00
Friday 00:00 - 07:00
Saturday 00:00 - 07:00
Sunday 00:00 - 07:00