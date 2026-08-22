OPIA Lounge & Bar in Cairo
About
A prestigious panoramic bar and restaurant located on the 36th floor of the Ramses Hilton in the heart of Cairo. Renowned for offering one of the city's finest views of the Nile and the illuminated skyline, the venue also boasts a vibrant atmosphere enhanced by live DJ performances.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Live music
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Contacts
1115 Nile Corniche، Floor 36th، Cairo, Cairo Governorate
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 16:00 - 01:30
Tuesday 16:00 - 01:30
Wednesday 16:00 - 01:30
Thursday 16:00 - 01:30
Friday 16:00 - 01:30
Saturday 16:00 - 01:30
Sunday 16:00 - 01:30