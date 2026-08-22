1897 The Bar & Cigar Lounge in Cairo
About
A premium cigar lounge at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski Cairo, designed in the classic style of British gentlemen’s clubs and offering an atmosphere of refined luxury.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Ring Rd, Second New Cairo, Cairo Governorate 4732021
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00