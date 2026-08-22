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1897 The Bar & Cigar Lounge in Cairo

1897 The Bar & Cigar Lounge

About

A premium cigar lounge at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski Cairo, designed in the classic style of British gentlemen’s clubs and offering an atmosphere of refined luxury.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00