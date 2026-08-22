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Vintage Bar & Lounge in Cairo

Vintage Bar & Lounge

About

A stylish and sophisticated bar located within the Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel. Guests can enjoy an extensive cocktail menu, a wide selection of wines, premium spirits and beers, as well as a variety of appetizers and full-course dishes.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 01:00
Tuesday18:00 - 01:00
Wednesday18:00 - 01:00
Thursday18:00 - 01:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00
Sunday18:00 - 01:00