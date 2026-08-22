Echo Privé in Cairo
About
An elite nightclub and lounge bar at Nile City Towers, renowned for its luxurious Khaliji-style parties and exclusive nightlife atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Contacts
Nile City Towers, Northern, Tower, Cairo Governorate
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 06:00
Tuesday00:00 - 06:00
Wednesday00:00 - 06:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00