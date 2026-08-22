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Echo Privé in Cairo

Echo Privé

About

An elite nightclub and lounge bar at Nile City Towers, renowned for its luxurious Khaliji-style parties and exclusive nightlife atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Full bar
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations

Contacts

Nile City Towers, Northern, Tower, Cairo Governorate
+201116533433

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 06:00
Tuesday00:00 - 06:00
Wednesday00:00 - 06:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00