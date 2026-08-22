Jazz Bar in Cairo
About
An elegant panoramic bar overlooking the Nile at night, renowned for its live jazz performances and vocal entertainment.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Ahmed Ragheb, Qasr El Nil, Cairo Governorate 11519
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 02:00
Tuesday08:00 - 02:00
Wednesday08:00 - 02:00
Thursday08:00 - 02:00
Friday08:00 - 02:00
Saturday08:00 - 02:00
Sunday08:00 - 02:00