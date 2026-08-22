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Jazz Bar in Cairo

Jazz Bar

About

An elegant panoramic bar overlooking the Nile at night, renowned for its live jazz performances and vocal entertainment.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Live music
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 02:00
Tuesday08:00 - 02:00
Wednesday08:00 - 02:00
Thursday08:00 - 02:00
Friday08:00 - 02:00
Saturday08:00 - 02:00
Sunday08:00 - 02:00