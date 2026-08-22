LEXIE'S in Cairo
About
A premium Italian restaurant that enjoys immense popularity among both Cairo residents and international visitors. At LEXIE'S, the chef draws inspiration from the world around them, creatively improvising new dishes while remaining true to the timeless traditions of authentic Italian cuisine.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Lakehouse Clubhouse, Second New Cairo, Cairo Governorate 11835
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 01:00
Tuesday14:00 - 01:00
Wednesday14:00 - 01:00
Thursday14:00 - 01:00
Friday14:00 - 01:00
Saturday14:00 - 01:00
Sunday14:00 - 01:00