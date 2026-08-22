We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Vivo - The Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo

Vivo - The Nile Ritz-Carlton

About

A restaurant serving rustic Italian cuisine in the heart of Cairo. Committed to a farm-to-table philosophy, it prepares wholesome dishes using only fresh, locally sourced ingredients from trusted farms.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking

Contacts

‪1113 Corniche El Nil‬، Second floor, Cairo Governorate 11221
+201277233582
www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/middle-east/cairo/dining/vivo

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:30 - 00:00
Thursday 12:30 - 00:00
Friday 12:30 - 00:00
Saturday 12:30 - 00:00
Sunday 12:30 - 00:00