Vivo - The Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo
About
A restaurant serving rustic Italian cuisine in the heart of Cairo. Committed to a farm-to-table philosophy, it prepares wholesome dishes using only fresh, locally sourced ingredients from trusted farms.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Contacts
1113 Corniche El Nil، Second floor, Cairo Governorate 11221
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday 12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday 12:30 - 00:00
Thursday 12:30 - 00:00
Friday 12:30 - 00:00
Saturday 12:30 - 00:00
Sunday 12:30 - 00:00