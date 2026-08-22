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Osmanly Restaurant in Cairo

Osmanly Restaurant

About

A restaurant specializing in traditional Turkish cuisine, located within the Kempinski Nile Hotel Garden City Cairo.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 13:00 - 00:00
Thursday 13:00 - 00:00
Friday 13:00 - 00:00
Saturday 13:00 - 00:00
Sunday 13:00 - 00:00