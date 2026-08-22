Noble House in Cairo
About
The restaurant invites guests to enjoy freshly prepared seafood, allowing them to personally select their preferred catch. Vegetarian diners can choose from a dedicated menu featuring flavorful vegetable noodles and exquisite seasonal salads.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
4948+H37, El Shaheed Sayed Zakaria, El Nozha, Cairo Governorate 11736
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 00:00
Tuesday14:00 - 00:00
Wednesday14:00 - 00:00
Thursday14:00 - 01:00
Friday14:00 - 01:00
Saturday14:00 - 00:00
Sunday14:00 - 00:00