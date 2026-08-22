Nairu in Cairo
About
A popular Chinese restaurant favored by travelers, offering an extensive menu of Asian specialties, including Chinese, Japanese, and Indian cuisine, as well as freshly prepared sushi and much more. With its stylish contemporary setting, it is an ideal destination for a modern dining experience.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Contacts
136 Nile St, Al Omraneyah Al Gharbeyah, Al Giza, Giza Governorate 12612
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday14:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00