Monkey Business in Cancun
About
The venue is themed around monkeys and the jungle. It’s not just a bar, but a fully interactive show. Inside, there is a wild, colorful, and highly energetic atmosphere. The main highlight of the place is the staff—waitresses dressed in monkey costumes, adding to the playful and chaotic experience.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Blvd. Kukulcan km 9, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 03:00
Tuesday13:00 - 03:00
Wednesday13:00 - 03:00
Thursday13:00 - 03:00
Friday13:00 - 03:00
Saturday13:00 - 03:00
Sunday13:00 - 03:00