Mandala in Cancun
About
This venue exudes a luxurious “chic” atmosphere. The interior is designed in an elegant Eastern style, featuring beautifully arranged lounge areas for relaxation. The music policy includes top charts, reggaeton, Latin rhythms, and electronic beats. It frequently hosts parties with world-renowned DJs. The venue also operates a famous daytime beach club.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
KM 9.5, Blvd. Kukulcan 5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday21:00 - 03:00
Tuesday21:00 - 03:00
Wednesday21:00 - 03:00
Thursday21:00 - 03:00
Friday21:00 - 03:00
Saturday21:00 - 04:00
Sunday21:00 - 03:00