We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Mandala in Cancun

Mandala

About

This venue exudes a luxurious “chic” atmosphere. The interior is designed in an elegant Eastern style, featuring beautifully arranged lounge areas for relaxation. The music policy includes top charts, reggaeton, Latin rhythms, and electronic beats. It frequently hosts parties with world-renowned DJs. The venue also operates a famous daytime beach club.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
DJ sets
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

KM 9.5, Blvd. Kukulcan 5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
+525649802193

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday21:00 - 03:00
Tuesday21:00 - 03:00
Wednesday21:00 - 03:00
Thursday21:00 - 03:00
Friday21:00 - 03:00
Saturday21:00 - 04:00
Sunday21:00 - 03:00