Fred's in Cancun
About
Specializing in premium steaks and grilled seafood, this restaurant is known for its own dry-aging butcher shop, where carefully selected cuts are aged to enhance flavor and tenderness. Its stunning oceanfront setting and open-air terrace offer breathtaking views, making it an ideal destination for a sunset dinner.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Live music
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Blvd. Kukulcan 14.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00