Crab House in Cancun
About
One of the most glamorous seafood restaurants in the Hotel Zone, located directly on the oceanfront. It specializes in fresh seafood, offering impressive platters of oysters, lobsters, crab, and signature cocktails, all served in a stylish seaside setting.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 14.7, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00