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RU

Le Chique in Cancun

Le Chique

About

A world-renowned fine-dining Mexican restaurant awarded one Michelin star. It specializes in molecular gastronomy. Chef Johnny Hernandez creates avant-garde tasting menus of 20–30 courses that impress guests not only with their flavors but also with their artistic presentation.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Puerto Juárez, Km. 282, Carretera Chetumal L21-3 C, Colonia Rancho Xcaret, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R.
+529842577200

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:00 - 20:00
Tuesday18:00 - 20:00
Wednesday18:00 - 20:00
Thursday18:00 - 20:00
Friday18:00 - 20:00
Saturday18:00 - 20:00