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Lorenzillo's in Cancun

Lorenzillo's

About

A legendary seafood restaurant that opened more than 30 years ago. It is famous for its live lobster, which guests can personally select from the aquarium, and for its romantic atmosphere. The wooden decks extending over the Nichupté Lagoon create the feeling of dining right on the water.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Blvd. Kukulcan Km 10.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
+529988831254

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00
Sunday13:00 - 23:00