Lorenzillo's in Cancun
About
A legendary seafood restaurant that opened more than 30 years ago. It is famous for its live lobster, which guests can personally select from the aquarium, and for its romantic atmosphere. The wooden decks extending over the Nichupté Lagoon create the feeling of dining right on the water.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 10.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:00
Tuesday13:00 - 23:00
Wednesday13:00 - 23:00
Thursday13:00 - 23:00
Friday13:00 - 23:00
Saturday13:00 - 23:00
Sunday13:00 - 23:00