RosaNegra in Cancun
About
A hotspot for luxury and nightlife, this restaurant specializes in Latin American fusion cuisine, blending Peruvian, Mexican, and Colombian flavors. It is renowned for its extravagant presentations, such as gold-topped paella, as well as its vibrant atmosphere featuring live DJs and stylish parties. Trendy, energetic, and always buzzing, it is one of the area's most fashionable dining destinations.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Valet parking
Parking
Contacts
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 15, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 02:00
Tuesday13:00 - 02:00
Wednesday13:00 - 02:00
Thursday13:00 - 02:00
Friday13:00 - 02:00
Saturday13:00 - 02:00
Sunday13:00 - 02:00