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NICOLETTA in Cancun

NICOLETTA

About

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Caribbean Sea, this restaurant is the creation of renowned Mexican chef Lillian Osorno. It offers refined seafood cuisine with an Italian influence, featuring elegant dishes such as fresh tartares, creamy risottos, and handmade pasta crafted with the finest ingredients. The combination of sophisticated flavors and breathtaking ocean views makes it a standout dining destination.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Blvd. Kukulcan Km. 13.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
+529982516513

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00