NICOLETTA in Cancun
About
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Caribbean Sea, this restaurant is the creation of renowned Mexican chef Lillian Osorno. It offers refined seafood cuisine with an Italian influence, featuring elegant dishes such as fresh tartares, creamy risottos, and handmade pasta crafted with the finest ingredients. The combination of sophisticated flavors and breathtaking ocean views makes it a standout dining destination.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Blvd. Kukulcan Km. 13.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 00:00
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday13:00 - 00:00