Tora in Cancun
About
A stylish Asian-Peruvian fusion restaurant located at the Secrets The Vine resort, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. In addition to its exceptional sushi and signature rolls, the restaurant is renowned for its visually stunning cocktails, elegant ambiance, and spectacular sunset views, making it a perfect choice for a memorable evening by the ocean.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Panoramic view
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 15, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 02:00
Tuesday13:00 - 02:00
Wednesday13:00 - 02:00
Thursday13:00 - 02:00
Friday13:00 - 02:00
Saturday13:00 - 02:00
Sunday13:00 - 02:00