Navíos in Cancun
About
A stylish rooftop restaurant located at the Krystal Urban hotel in downtown Cancún. It offers stunning panoramic views of both the city skyline and the lagoon. The menu focuses on expertly grilled seafood and creative signature cocktails, while the sophisticated atmosphere has made it a popular gathering spot among affluent locals.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Blvd. Kukulcan Km. 19.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R.
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00